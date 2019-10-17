Ravens, Goodell remember civil rights icon Elijah Cummings

"I was deeply saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Congressman Elijah Cummings," Goodell said in statement. "Congressman Cummings was a favorite son of Baltimore and his beloved district was always close to his heart, whether partnering with the Baltimore Ravens to advance social justice or inviting the NFL to speak to hundreds of high school students about the importance of fair competition and staying away from performance-enhancing drugs. As an attorney, state delegate, and Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, he dedicated his remarkable life to serving others with character, integrity, and compassion. The NFL joins the Baltimore Ravens in extending our sincere condolences to the Congressman's family, constituents, and friends throughout the country."