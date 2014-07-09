Around the League

Ravens' Dennis Pitta prepping for 'variety of positions'

Published: Jul 09, 2014 at 02:44 AM
Kevin Patra

Dennis Pitta will be on the move often this season in the Baltimore Ravens' new offense under Gary Kubiak.

"I have done a lot of different things in this offense already," Pitta said during last month's minicamp, per The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson "I would assume that would continue to increase, but I'm trying to get down the basics still right now and trying to be effective at some of our basic plays, and hopefully, I can get in a position where I can play a variety of positions."

Pitta is already on record saying he plans on having a "breakout year" in the tight end-friendly system. That standout season is likely to happen from more than one position.

According to Wilson, Pitta will be used in every spot, from in-line, to split wide, to even working out of the backfield.

"It's a fun offense to be a part of as a tight end, and it's still a learning curve for me," Pitta said. "I'm still making mistakes and trying to work my way through it and (learn) my assignment, but I think when it all comes together, I think we're really going to like the final product."

Pitta was expected to play a key role last season before a hip injury wiped out all but four games. Given Kubiak's proclivity to use two -- and even three -- tight end sets, we should see a ton of production from Pitta.

The 29-year-old is an ideal Swiss Army Knife-type player in Kubiak's offense. A good route runner with solid hands, Pitta provides a big, reliable target for Joe Flacco. The ability to keep Pitta on the field, in the slot or wide on running plays, should also aid the Ravens' questionable offensive line.

