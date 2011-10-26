Ravens' Cameron: Criticism after loss 'goes with the territory'

Cam Cameron wasn't expecting roses and breakfast in bed after the Ravens' ghastly offensive outing against Jacksonville on Monday night.
As offensive coordinator, he knows where angry fans and a heat-seeking press will point the finger: At him and at his quarterback.
"That's part of our deal," Cameron told the team's official website. "Heat on me, heat on Joe (Flacco). The coordinators, quarterbacks, we can all do better. It goes with the territory."
In a week when his own players questioned if the offense had spent any time drawing up a game plan, head coach John Harbaugh jumped in to deflect the attention being heaped on the pair.
"It's warranted for all of us," Harbaugh said. "I think we all deserve to have fingers pointed at us when the offense plays like that."
Ravens fans don't have to think too far back to a time when the quarterback position was a revolving door of hobby horses and punchless guns. Recall some of the names: Tony Banks, Scott Mitchell, Eric Zeier, Trent Dilfer, Elvis Grbac, Jeff Blake, Chris Redman, Anthony Wright, Troy Smith, Kyle Boller and the unflappable Stoney Case.
Even Jim Harbaugh spent a season trying to right the ship, way back in 1998. His brother John, the leader of this outfit, has ridden Flacco to three straight playoff appearances, but -- these days -- that's not nearly enough to satisfy the oncoming mob.