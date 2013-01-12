Ravens, Broncos play in coldest Denver postseason game

That glove Peyton Manning was wearing came in handy Saturday for what was the coldest home postseason game in Denver Broncos' history.
The temperature at kick-off for the Broncos' 38-35 double-OT loss in the AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens was 13 degrees, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Kalina, making it the coldest playoff game in Broncos history.
In other words, "bundle up," Kalina said.
The second-coldest postseason contest at Mile High was 18 degrees for the 1977 AFC championship game, when Denver beat Oakland 20-17.
The chilliest home game ever in Denver? That would be 9 degrees against the San Diego Chargers on Dec. 10, 1972.
To prepare for the wintry weather, Manning wore an orange-and-grey glove on his throwing hand the last two games.
