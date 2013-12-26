Ravens' Brandon Stokley retires after 15 NFL seasons

Brandon Stokley's career is over. Placed on injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago, Stokley has suffered a number of concussions throughout his 15 NFL seasons.
Stokley told Mike Klis of The Denver Post that he has decided to retire. Based on their time together with the Indianapolis Colts, quarterback Peyton Manning once called the diminutive slot receiver the "best teammate" he's ever had.
"He's a guy you want on your team in your corner. Fifteen years as a slot receiver in the NFL, going across the middle, taking hits, it's almost unheard of," Manning said.
Stokley missed most of the 2011 season, but caught 45 passes in a surprisingly resurgent 2012 season with Manning in Denver.
We'll remember Stokley for scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl XXXV as a member of the Ravens and his 1,077-yard, 10-touchdown season in 2004 in Indianapolis. Stokley suited up in playoff games for four different organizations -- the Ravens, Colts, Seattle Seahawks and Broncos.
Despite his career ending with a concussion, Stokley, 38, doesn't regret playing one more year.
"If in 30 years I'm feeling fine and I would have stopped playing football four or five years ago it would have been, 'Why did I stop?' You can't predict the future. So I was all in with football until I knew it was time for me to stop playing," Stokley said.
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