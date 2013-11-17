Ravens-Bears resume play after severe weather delay

Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens was temporarily suspended in the first quarter because of severe weather.
Fans at the game were asked to leave their seats and head for the covered concourses. Both teams left for the locker room. The last time Soldier Field had to be evacuated because of weather was back when the stadium first opened, NFL Media's Stacey Dales reported.
Baltimore jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in rainy, gusty conditions before the game was stopped with 4:51 left in the first quarter.
The Ravens, of course, are no strangers to delays. Last year's Super Bowl was delayed because of lighting issues, and Baltimore's season opener in Denver was delayed due to lightning.