Ravens barely hold on to beat Steelers

BALTIMORE -- Justin Tucker kicked five field goals, and the Baltimore Ravens stopped a 2-point conversion with 1:03 left to survive a comeback bid by the Pittsburgh Steelers and escape with a 22-20 victory Thursday night.
After Pittsburgh scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Jerricho Cotchery to get within two points, Roethlisberger's conversion pass slipped through the hands of Emmanuel Sanders, who was screened by Chykie Brown.
Tucker connected on kicks of 43, 34, 38, 45 and 48 yards after Joe Flacco threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to Torrey Smith.
