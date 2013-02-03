Ravens, 49ers players respond to Superdome blackout

» Cornerback Asa Jackson: "No matter what happens, we gotta finish. That's been our big thing from the beginning of the year until the end, just now, is finishing what we started. We came out a little bit flatter than we may have wanted to, but at the end of the day, we finished strong and we're world champions, man. ... This team is so strong, we've been bonded together, man. It's like a brotherhood here. We knew that nothing anyone else could do could beat us, we were the only ones who could beat ourselves. And for a minute there we tried to, but we finished strong and now it's history."