Around the League

Presented By

Ravens, 49ers players respond to Superdome blackout

Published: Feb 03, 2013 at 05:13 PM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

NEW ORLEANS -- The power outage that interrupted Super Bowl XLVII easily goes down as one of the more bizarre occurrences in NFL history.

The 30-plus minute blackout in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome disrupted the flow of the game, but a handful of Baltimore Ravens players told me how they handled the distraction en route to a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

» Left guard Kelechi Osemele: "The whole time, I was just praying to be honest, man. I was just praying for the opportunity to get back out there. For us to try and get the momentum. Honestly, I was just praying to God that we would have the opportunity to get back out there for the opportunity to hold the ball and help our defense."

» Return man Anthony Allen (on what was said during the power outage): "Finish. Finish. We were preaching that since we lost the AFC Championship last year. We came out here and did it."

» Cornerback Asa Jackson: "No matter what happens, we gotta finish. That's been our big thing from the beginning of the year until the end, just now, is finishing what we started. We came out a little bit flatter than we may have wanted to, but at the end of the day, we finished strong and we're world champions, man. ... This team is so strong, we've been bonded together, man. It's like a brotherhood here. We knew that nothing anyone else could do could beat us, we were the only ones who could beat ourselves. And for a minute there we tried to, but we finished strong and now it's history."

» Defensive end Arthur Jones (on what was going through his mind): "We gotta keep making plays. Keep our poise. Stay hungry. And do it for Ray Lewis. My main thing is tunnel vision. I envisioned that ring on my finger, and I would not be denied."

» Right guard Marshal Yanda: "You stay focused. You know, coach (John) Harbaugh just said stay loose, stay hydrated. I took some stretches on the sideline. You can't really do anything about it."

Our man in the San Francisco locker room, Matt Florjancic, asked a pair of 49ers players about the interruption:

» Tight end Vernon Davis: "In a game like this, you have to put it all on the line. You have to be willing to die for your teammates when it came down to it. We just saw the opportunity and we thought about it during halftime. We knew what was on the line. We had to give it all we had because if we didn't, it wasn't going to happen. That's why I say I'm extremely proud of my teammates for what they did out there today."

» Running back Frank Gore: "You have to wait. Football is a game of adjustments. The elements don't matter. I've been saying it all year, the elements don't matter in football. You've just got to learn how to make adjustments."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.