Rashean Mathis, Detroit Lions sign one-year contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Detroit has signed veteran cornerback Rashean Mathis to a one-year deal, according to a source who has seen the contract. The Lions later confirmed that Mathis has joined the squad and will replace safety Trevor Coston on the roster.
The rash of uninspiring veteran additions doesn't say much about what the Lions think of their defense. Coach Jim Schwartz was unhappy with Detroit's performance in Thursday's preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns. The secondary was spotty, allowing quarterback Brandon Weeden to pick apart the Lions with a flurry of aggressive downfield passes.
Mathis -- who spent 10 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- won't solve the problem, but he gives the Lions another body to compete with Bill Bentley, Darius Slay and Ron Bartell across from the team's lone reliable corner, Chris Houston.