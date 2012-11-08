Rashard Mendenhall to start for Steelers when healthy

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall will move back into the starting lineup once healthy, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.
Mendenhall missed the first three weeks of the season while he recovered from knee surgery. Then he suffered an Achilles injury in his second game back and has missed the last three weeks. Mendenhall is expected to miss this week also with an eye on a Week 11 return.
"(He) has the whole package, so that's your guy," Steelers running backs coach Kirby Wilson said. "Rashard has always been our lead dog and our top runner.
"Rashard is the complete package -- power, speed, explosiveness. He is the guy who can take a 10-yard run and make people miss and get 20 more. We think Jonathan (Dwyer) has things that he is great at. Isaac (Redman) has some things that he is great at. But Rashard is the complete package. Rashard has proved tha the can do it over the long haul."
The question was asked because Dwyer and Redman have been so successful in Mendenhall's absence. Dwyer has two 100-yard games, and Redman has one of his own. Props to the Steelers' offensive line for helping those backs.
Mendenhall, however, can get yanked if things aren't going well.
"Whoever is producing, give it to them again," Wilson said. "They are aware of whoever is producing is going to get the most opportunities."
If you were looking for a fantasy update on Mendenhall, you felt pretty good until that last sentence. You've held onto him this long. What's a couple more weeks?