Rashard Mendenhall to miss Pittsburgh Steelers' game

Mendenhall injured his Achilles in Week 6's win over the Tennessee Titans. The injury was considered minor at the time, but Mendenhall has been unable to shake the issue for two weeks.
Isaac Redman worked with the scout team Friday, and the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reported considerable improvement with his injured ankle. He has been listed as questionable.
Even if Redman returns to the lineup, expect Jonathan Dwyer to get another full workload Sunday. He made the most of his opportunity in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 122 yards and one touchdown.