Rashard Mendenhall doubtful for Steelers vs. Broncos

Despite practicing all week with the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Rashard Mendenhall has been listed as "doubtful" on the team's official injury report released Friday.
Was Mendenhall showcased in practice as a bit of gamesmanship by Steelers coach Mike Tomlin? Mendenhall was prominently featured in practice this week, including 11-on-11 drills. The Denver Broncos were undoubtedly tracking the situation ahead of Sunday night's matchup between the two teams.
If Mendenhall does indeed sit, the next question is for how long? He's looked good in practice, and even went without a brace on his surgically repaired knee this week. It's been just over nine months since Mendenhall tore his anterior cruciate ligament against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.
Isaac Redman and Jonathan Dwyer are expected to handle the workload on the ground in Mendenhall's absence.
In other Steelers news, offensive lineman David DeCastro was officially placed on the injured reserve list Friday and designated as the player to return. He is eligible to play after Week 8 under a new league rule.