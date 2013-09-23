Rashad Johnson lost tip of finger in Cardinals game

Before I pass along the latest edition of "NFL players are freaking tough," I'd like to warn that if you have just eaten or become queasy easily, you might not want to continue reading. There are many other great stories you could check out.
For the rest of us, we press on...
Arizona Cardinals safety Rashad Johnson lost the top of his left middle finger after tackling the New Orleans Saints' Darren Sproles on a punt return during Sunday's loss, according to The Arizona Republic's Kent Somers.
According to Somers, Johnson came to the sideline after the play with a finger injury. He took off his glove, and the tip of his finger remained behind.
Johnson, by our count, then stayed in the game after the injury.
Johnson had surgery after the game to shave his finger down to the first knuckle, according to the report. The bone was exposed so infection is a possible concern.
On Monday, Johnson said on Twitter it was probably his "most painful injury."
Two other Cardinals starters, linebackers Sam Acho (leg) and Lorenzo Alexander (foot), left the game with injuries. Both have been placed on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Monday.
UPDATES: Johnson tweeted a photo of the injury late Monday: (Warning: It's as graphic as you would suspect.) He told "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday that the rest of his finger is in a New Orleans trash can.
*The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the storylines from Week 3 *Click here to listen and subscribe.