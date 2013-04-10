Rashad Jennings tweets he's joining Oakland Raiders

Just when we think the Oakland Raiders can't sign another veteran to a low-risk deal, they find another choice.
"Not official 'yet' but looks like Oakland may be my new home. #raidernation," free-agent running back Rashad Jennings wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Twitter.
Jennings was Maurice Jones-Drew's backup for years in Jacksonville, always vaguely tantalizing fantasy leaguers who thought Jennings could be a star if he just got the opportunity. And then Jennings got the opportunity and struggled badly. He averaged 2.8 yards per carry last season during an injury-plagued season, starting six games.
Jennings would compete with Jeremy Stewart to backup Darren McFadden in Oakland, another injury-prone player. The Raiders also could add a running back in the draft, although it's just one of many needs for the team.
UPDATE: Jennings later tweeted that he definitely is joining the Raiders: "Its official! I'll be rocking that Black and Silver this yr. #Raidernation let's go make it happen!"