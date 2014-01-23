RapSheet Rundown: Ravens OC, Dolphins GM searches continue

The next round of interviews has commenced for the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator position.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will have a second interview for the open coordinator spot Thursday, per Ravens sources. Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Kirby Wilson will interview again Friday.
Wilson has had coaching stints in college and the pros, but has never been a coordinator in the NFL.
The Ravens must replace former OC Jim Caldwell, who departed for the Detroit Lions' head coaching job.
Baltimore's aforementioned search isn't Rapoport's only news regarding front office action around the league. Here's Thursday's edition of the RapSheet Rundown.
» The Dolphins' top two candidates are no longer in play for the job. Arizona Cardinals director of player personnel Jason Licht has taken the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' general manager post, and now Cleveland Browns assistant general manager Ray Farmer pulled out of consideration, per a source informed of Farmer's thinking. Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman John Wooten told Rapoport that Farmer had reservations about filling the vacancy in Miami.
» With Licht and Farmer out of the picture, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Lake Dawson will have his third interview with Dolphins brass this weekend, according to a source informed of the team's plans.
» Dawson will have some competition. Miami assistant GM Brian Gaine has a final interview this weekend for the job, also per a source informed of the Dolphins' plans.
» The Packers apparently have decided to hire from within to fill the post left vacant by Ben McAdoo, who is now the New York Giants' offensive coordinator. Green Bay running backs coach Alex Van Pelt, who has one year left on his deal, will become the team's quarterbacks coach despite interest from the Cleveland Browns, via a source informed of the Packers' plans.