RapSheet Rundown: Coaching, GM search updates

Published: Jan 10, 2014 at 10:45 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

NFL Media's intrepid Insider Ian Rapoport has been dropping info on general manager, coaching and assistant coaching prospects throughout Friday morning.

Before this info slips into the ether, we thought it would be a good idea to round it all up for you. Consider this your officially unofficial Rapoport Roundup, or Rapsheet Rundown, if you will.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager search:

»Morocco Brown, Washington Redskins director of pro personnel, interviewed Friday.

»Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson and Falcons executive Lionel Vital both interviewed Saturday.

»NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala adds that New York Giants VP of player evaluation Marc Ross interviewed Sunday.

»The Bucs have notified the Eagles of their interest in interviewing Tom Gamble, vice president of player personnel, per a source informed of their plans.

»Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross was set to interview for the Bucs' GM position, a source tells Aditi Kinkhabwala.

»Tampa Bay will conduct second interviews with Dawson and Lionel Vital. Vital's interview will take place Tuesday.

Miami Dolphins GM search:

»Omar Khan, Steelers director of football administration, will interview Friday.

»Ray Farmer, Cleveland Browns assistant GM and former Chiefs pro personnel director, interviewed with the team Saturday, the team announced.

»Miami has requested permission to to speak with Titans executive Lake Dawson.

»Jason Licht, Cardinals' VP of player personnel, will also interview in Miami.

»Gamble, Eagles' VP of player personnel, has been contacted about the Dolphins' GM position.

»Brian Gaine, assistant general manager of the Dolphins, has interviewed, the team announced.

New York Giants offensive coordinator:

»Plan to talk to Green Bay Packers QBs coach Ben McAdoo Friday night.

»Ex-Texans QBs coach Karl Dorrell will talk to the Giants Friday.

»Spoke with former Bucs OC Mike Sullivan on Wednesday and former Titans OC Dowell Loggains on Thursday.

Vikings coach:

»Minnesota spoke with 49ers OC Greg Roman and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, but otherwise have wrapped up their coaching search. Rapoport previously reported that Bengals DC Mike Zimmer and Cardinals DC Todd Bowles are two of the finalists. Roman potentially could become the third option.

Ken Whisenhunt:

»Whisenhunt became the Titans' new coach Monday.

