RapSheet Rundown: Coaching, GM search updates

NFL Media's intrepid Insider Ian Rapoport has been dropping info on general manager, coaching and assistant coaching prospects throughout Friday morning.
Before this info slips into the ether, we thought it would be a good idea to round it all up for you. Consider this your officially unofficial Rapoport Roundup, or Rapsheet Rundown, if you will.
»NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala adds that New York Giants VP of player evaluation Marc Ross interviewed Sunday.
»The Bucs have notified the Eagles of their interest in interviewing Tom Gamble, vice president of player personnel, per a source informed of their plans.
»Giants vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross was set to interview for the Bucs' GM position, a source tells Aditi Kinkhabwala.
»Tampa Bay will conduct second interviews with Dawson and Lionel Vital. Vital's interview will take place Tuesday.
»Ray Farmer, Cleveland Browns assistant GM and former Chiefs pro personnel director, interviewed with the team Saturday, the team announced.
»Spoke with former Bucs OC Mike Sullivan on Wednesday and former Titans OC Dowell Loggains on Thursday.
»Minnesota spoke with 49ers OC Greg Roman and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, but otherwise have wrapped up their coaching search. Rapoport previously reported that Bengals DC Mike Zimmer and Cardinals DC Todd Bowles are two of the finalists. Roman potentially could become the third option.