Rank's 11 Week 8 sleepers: Don't bypass the Bengals

Oh yes, here's something you really need to be aware of for this week and next. I've made Moore a priority add for me in teams that need a quarterback this week. Or more importantly, next week. I have Tom Brady shares all over the place. And he's got his bye in Week 9. It's going to be thin next week so I'm adding Moore in the hopes he's going to be the quarterback for the long-term. Trust me, I saw this in Chicago last year. Cutler got hurt and even though it seemed like he was ready to come back, the Bears kept going to Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley. And Cutler was only healthy when those other two guys got hurt. So I'm hoping Moore will start this week and next because I'm really hoping to start him against the Raiders.