Rank's 11 Week 7 sleepers: Down with Josh McCown

The Redskins offense is capable of having two running backs who can peacefully co-exist. Kind of like the way Marvel and DC fans can exist. It's only the fringe extremes that limit people from enjoying content from both companies. I'm not really that way. It's just that a lot of Marvel movies are really bad, but for whatever reason, people have this narrative that Marvel has never missed on a movie yet! Well, none of that really matters here. And what I should tell you is The Rhine (wait, are we not calling him this?) was a better early-down back. I love Chris Thompson, who is a must-start in PPR. But Perine still seems like a guy who can give you some value in standard leagues. And Thompson is going to just keep doing Thompson things.