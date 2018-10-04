Rank's 11 Week 5 Sleepers: Derek Carr leads the way

This could be one of the bravest takes because the game-script is going to be the biggest mystery. Maybe the Jags D does something that's never been done previously and they slow down Patrick Mahomes? Which would mean the Jags grind out a victory. Or, Mahomes could just start flinging the ball all over the yard and the Jags are forced to keep up. Regardless, I expect Bortles to have enough opportunity to put the ball in the air, and he will take advantage of one of his best matchups of the season.