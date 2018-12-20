Rank's 11 Week 16 Sleepers: Baker Time?

If you only saw Ballage highlights from his time at Arizona State, you would think he was the greatest player in college football history. Or even if you just caught his act in the Senior Bowl. But if you are a fan of the Sun Devils (or just Pac 12 After Dark), you know that this is what we've come to expect from Ballage. Some maddening bouts of ineffectiveness chased by an amazing run. It's like when you golf and you're thinking of quitting the game and then you pipe one down the middle of the fairway about 330 yards (which is at least good for me, you golf snobs). It's a risky play, but when the Jags are in "evaluation mode" that's when you cash in fantasy wise.