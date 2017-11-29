Rank's 11 Week 13 sleepers: Hire Hunter Henry

All right, I have to confess something to all of you. I never said that. I'm sorry. I'm just trying to look cool and revel in what would have been an amazing call. But I didn't. However, while I'm less apt to play Gabbert or trust him too much, I kind of like Seals-Jones. He was a bit of a disappointment at Texas A&M. He was always one of those dudes who looked like he should be good. But damn, he's been excellent the last two weeks for the Birds. I would certainly love to give him a chance in some of my deeper leagues. I mean, I'm not sitting Gronk for him or something like that. But if you're starting Tyler Kroft this week, you might want to consider giving Seal (the name I'm going by from now on) a chance. Because you're never going to survive unless you get a little crazy.