Rank's 11 Week 1 fantasy sleepers: Dual-threat Duke

I'm also aware that Watson has never really thrown to his running backs. Which is true. But he hasn't had an RB like Duke. Like my kids never wore Jay Cutler jerseys until I bought them one. (Seriously, check out my IG feed. Those kids are adorable.) Now that Watson has a reliable receiver out of the backfield, he will take advantage. Plus, when you have a bad offensive line (like seriously, Houston, how have you not figured this out yet?), the best way to combat that is to dump off the ball quickly to your running back. I love this.