Rank's 11 Sleepers: Woodhead up next for Chargers

Hear me out on this theory. Eddie Royal scored two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. He followed that up the next week with three touchdown receptions against the Philadelphia Eagles. Interesting, right?
Well Danny Woodhead had two touchdown receptions against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Does this mean he will have three TD catches against the Oakland Raiders in Week 5? Hey, it's what the trends point to, not me. It's all about the trends!
Seriously, when you look at the dreck at running back this season, Woodhead certainly is somebody you can start. His fantasy points have increased in three consecutive weeks.
So if you're hurting because you're without Adrian Peterson, Freddy Morris or Le'Veon Bell (we just got you!), then you could drop Woody into your lineup.
Here are the rest of Rank's 11.
Waiver wire: Rolling on the Rivers
With bye weeks underway, Michael Fabiano advises fantasy owners to look to the rejuvenated Philip Rivers for help. More ...
Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers: The secret might be out on Rivers, who ranks second in the NFL with 11 touchdown passes. Rivers has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 11 consecutive meetings against the Raiders, and he's had at least 300 yards passing in two of his last three.
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Coach Bruce Arians was swift when he said Rashard Mendenhall would be the No. 1 running back. Now there's a chance Mendy could lose his gig. Ellington has been the most impressive in relief of the embattled running back.
Rashad Jennings, RB, Oakland Raiders: We will keep an eye on Darren McFadden this week. If McFadden can't go (and he'll likely play because it's a contract year), Jennings would be the next guy up.
Keenan Allen, WR, San Diego Chargers: I love Rivers' production and I love the matchup against the Raiders so I will hunt for options in this contest. The Chargers have attempted at least 40 passes in two of the last three games. Allen set career highs with five receptions for 80 yards against the Cowboys. Plus he said he's getting more confident in the offense.
Kenbrell Thompkins, WR, New England Patriots: Thompkins had a bit of a rough start to the season, after the endless hype. But he's holding onto the ball more. He's got one more great matchup against the banged-up Bengals secondary. But his time is limited until Danny Amendola returns.
Tavon Austin, WR, St. Louis FC: Love the matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have allowed the third-most touchdown receptions to receivers in 2013. Austin has had at least seven targets in every game this season.
Sidney Rice, WR, Seattle Seahawks: The good news is Rice is the second-most targeted receiver for the Seahawks this season. But the matchup against the Colts this week is kind of tough. Bye weeks are rolling in so you might not have a ton of options.
Jared Cook, TE, St. Louis FC: Cook has been what we figured he would be. Highly productive one week followed by seemingly endless disappointments. He goes up against the Jaguars this week, so look for him to get back toward his Week 1 totals.
San Diego Chargers DEF: The Chargers have had at least one takeaway in 19 of the last 20 meetings against the Raiders. Oakland has allowed 14 sacks this season, the third-highest total this year.
Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!