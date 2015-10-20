Rank's 11 Sleepers: The graduation of Stefon Diggs

That's right, Stefon Diggs has graduated from Danger Zone University and he's got a spot here leading off Rank's 11. I know, his family must be so proud of him right now. I mean, it's cool to make an NFL roster and everything. But when you not only graduate the DZU, well, you've finally made it.
And quick aside, which I know is very uncharacteristic of me. Peyton Manning also enrolled in Danger Zone University last week and had to drop out. In fact, it seemed like Manning was the worst Danger Zone pick of the entire year.
The same won't be said of Diggs, however.
Full disclosure, I was a huge fan of Chuck Johnson headed into the season. All of us on NFL Fantasy Live where. He had a nice camaraderie with Teddy Bridgewater and looked like he was on the verge of a breakout season. Yeah, that didn't work out very well.
But Diggs started to warrant some attention a few weeks ago, just before the Vikings' bye week. He was listed in this space two weeks ago as a stash guy. And then last week I enrolled him in the Danger Zone and even sprinkled him into a few of DFS teams. And he paid off with a very nice 7-129 stat line.
So now comes the troubling part where you need to make a decision. I mean, Johnson started to have us fooled a little bit last year, maybe we could be headed down the same road for Diggs. But I see this finishing a little bit differently with Diggs.
He's moved past Johnson, whenever that guy returns. Sure, Diggs took advantage of a favorable matchup last week against the Chiefs. But remember, he had six receptions for 87 yards against the Denver Broncos, the best defense in the NFL at the moment. (A defense so good, they will likely win Peyton Manning another MVP award, because that's just the way that stuff works.)
He has been praised for his route-running skills. Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn told reporters that he is one of the most polished receivers he has seen coming out of college. Which might be ripe with hyperbole, but still, at least the veterans haven't tried to put him in his place.
But more importantly, he already has a real good relationship and trust with Teddy B. Early in the game, Bridgewater executed a back-shoulder throw to Diggs that made it look like the two were long-time teammates who had run the route for years. That's not the easiest throw to make, so that instantly made me at ease with the pick. He also was targeted on third-downs, including a crucial third-and-15 pickup he made in the second half. He took a 15-yard pass and doubled it, which was pretty rad.
All of this has me pretty fired up for him in the coming weeks. Shoot, I might even put him in ahead of Jordan Matthews in some leagues. Seriously, what the heck happened to Matthews? I don't want to give up on him. Mostly because Ike Taylor walked through the halls here on Tuesday morning and still raved about him. But what the (stuff) Eagles? Get it together.
But regardless, I expect to see more from Diggs in the future. Coach Mike Zimmer noted Diggs' route running, competitiveness and work ethic in his Monday pressure. That's good enough for me. He's a rookie receiver who was on the practice squad to begin the year. He will make some mistakes this season. That's a given. But he's worth a start this week against the Lions, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to receivers over the past two weeks.
If you can dig that, suckasssssss!
Let's move on to the rest of Rank's 11.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins I dropped the dude after I drafted him in a few leagues this summer. I'm almost back on the Dolphins bandwagon because of PC Principal, new head coach Dan Campbell. Plus he's got a pretty good matchup against the Texans who have allowed 21.36 fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road.
Antonio Andrews, RB, Tennessee Titans I know, I know. I should have given up by now. But if he can't do it against the Falcons, I'll set sail for good. The Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. They have allowed a rushing TD in two of the last three games.
Christine Michael, RB, Dallas Cowboys I'm ready to take the plunge on Michael. I loved him at Texas A&M. I thought he would push Marshawn Lynch for some snaps last season. I was kind of shocked the Seahawks gave up on him so soon. But that's just better for us because the Cowboys offensive line is worlds ahead of the Seahawks'. Well, that might be laying it on a bit thick. But he's back in his home state. He's ready to carry to rock. I'm down with it. Plus the matchup is great, too.
Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions I'm not over Ameer Abdullah. But I'm a little disappointed. Riddick has been on the field for 40 percent of the snaps this year.
Chris Thompson, RB, Washington The Buccaneers have allowed 132 rushing yards in their last four road games. And Thompson has been the running back with the most snaps for Washington over the past couple of weeks. I mean, what happened to Alfred Morris?
Michael Crabtree, WR, Oakland Raiders Crabtree has actually led the team with 48 targets this season. Partly because the Raiders have thrown the ball on more than 64 percent of their snaps this year. Crabtree has played pretty well over the past couple of weeks.
Willie Snead, WR, New Orleans Saints I hope this isn't spite for Brandin Cooks, but Snead has been the most efficient receiver for the Saints this year. The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to receivers over the past four weeks.
Jermaine Kearse, WR, Seattle Seahawks The 49ers have allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers in the last two weeks. Jimmy Graham being more of a beast is going to create some room for the receivers.
Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans The Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends over the last two weeks. In fact, they have allowed three receiving touchdowns to tight ends over the last four games. Walker has scored 26 targets in the last three games, which is the most on the team.
