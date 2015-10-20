Rank's 11 Sleepers: The graduation of Stefon Diggs

Christine Michael, RB, Dallas Cowboys I'm ready to take the plunge on Michael. I loved him at Texas A&M. I thought he would push Marshawn Lynch for some snaps last season. I was kind of shocked the Seahawks gave up on him so soon. But that's just better for us because the Cowboys offensive line is worlds ahead of the Seahawks'. Well, that might be laying it on a bit thick. But he's back in his home state. He's ready to carry to rock. I'm down with it. Plus the matchup is great, too.