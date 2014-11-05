Rank's 11 Sleepers: Sanchez comes out of his slumber

Terrance West, RB, Cleveland Browns

There was a kid on Twitter who wanted me fired this year because I suggested West would be a better option than Tate. He disappeared when Tate was injured, only to reappear when Tate returned and ran pretty well. No doubt about it, dude's in the wind right now. West looks like he's going to get his chance against the Bengals on Thursday night. It will be dicey. Road team on a Thursday night. My hope is the Browns will lean heavily on the run game. Honestly, if this wasn't a week when six teams are on a bye, I might have other ideas. But I'm going to go with my man West here. Because I'm that type of person.