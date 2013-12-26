Rank's 11 Sleepers: Ryan Tannehill leads 2014 picks

Hey everybody, do you need a sleeper for Week 17? Well, tough luck. Why are you still playing in a fantasy league right now? (Though I'm one to talk, I have one league where the championship is this week. Not that it matters because I was eliminated in Week 16.)
But the good news is, if you do need some help this week, there are so few players going right now, you can tweet me @adamrank and I will give you a personalized answer.
For the rest of you, let's starting looking ahead to 2014. Here are 11 guys you should scout this coming weekend to get a jump on the competition for next season.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins: He threw the most touchdown passes by a Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino, so that's a pretty good start. He had at least 21 fantasy points from weeks 13-16, right in the middle of the fantasy playoffs, so again that was a great sign.
Ben Tate, RB, Houston Texans: Well, he's the running back for the Texans right now. He could be on the move in coming months, but no matter where he ends up, he's shown he can be a reliable every-down back when given the opportunity.
Dennis Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: He would slide up to the No. 2 spot for the Texans if he gets a chance to play. And even then, we're not sure how healthy Arian Foster will be headed into next season. But Johnson, at the very least, is going to be the first handcuffed running back off the board.
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: He showed flashes of brilliance at times for the Birds, then completely disappeared when the team went to Rashard Mendenhall. But overall, he's a pretty nice flex runner (at least) headed into 2014. The only bummer about Birds backs is the NFC West is a tough defensive division.
Cordarrelle Patterson, WR, Minnesota Vikings: This guy really started to pour it on at the end of the season. He scored a touchdown in four consecutive games from Weeks 13-16. He also closed out the end of the fantasy season with three consecutive weeks with at least 11 points. Imagine what could happen if the Vikings solve their QB issues.
Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Floyd was the more explosive receiver for the Cardinals in 2013. He's proven he can be a fine complement on the other side of Larry Fitzgerald. Another season with Bruce Arians and this Cardinals offense is really going to be set to fly. Oh yeah, I'm already embarrassed by the pun. Not enough for me to go back and change it, mind you. Which kind of shows I'm not embarrassed. In fact, pun intended!
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Buffalo Bills: He's battled through some injuries, but he's been explosive when he's had the chance. The Bills have said they wanted to get him into the mix some more. Which, come to think of it, might be a bad thing. Remember, this is the same team that said they wanted to run C.J. Spiller until he pukes.
Da'Rick Rogers, WR, Indianapolis Colts: He's another guy who showed life at times for the Colts. But then there were times when he was passed up for DHB. So it's a mixed bag. But he's another guy who will improve from another year with Andy Luck, so he will be one of those late-round flier guys who could pan out for you.
Timothy Wright, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: There were weeks when Wright came through for fantasy enthusiasts. And there were times (a lot of them) where he disappeared. But he's a nice young talent on a team brimming with young pieces on the offensive side of the ball. The Bucs will be trending up in the offseason, so keep your eye on Wright.
Ladarius Green, TE, San Diego Chargers: He popped up here and there for the Chargers. And with Antonio Gates starting to slow down just a little bit, he's definitely somebody to keep on your radar as we head into 2014.
Mychal Rivera, TE, Oakland Raiders: He scored touchdowns in Week 14 and Week 15 to give fantasy enthusiasts hope for next season. And you figure the Raiders might have a new quarterback who will lean on Rivera headed into 2014. He could be a late-round steal.
