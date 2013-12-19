Rank's 11 Sleepers: Rolling with Ryan Tannehill

I subscribe to the theory that you don't get cute with your fantasy teams, especially when it comes to the fantasy playoffs. But if you need some sleepers for the coming weeks, here are some guys who could help you win some games.
Jay Cutler, QB, Chicago Bears: Grab him if he's still available in your leagues. The Eagles are a great matchup for him. The Eagles have allowed at least 20 points to quarterbacks in the last few games, well, the ones where it doesn't snow.
Start/Sit: Ryan's hope
Michael Fabiano is back on board with Ryan Mathews, who has a fantastic Week 16 fantasy matchup vs Oakland. More ...
Kirk Cousins, QB, Washington Redskins: The Redskins were in a shootout with the Falcons in Week 15, but Cousins still attempted 45 passes. You have to figure crazy ol' Shanahan wants to get his quarterback's trade value up. You don't do that by handing the ball to Freddy Morris.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins: Few fantasy quarterbacks have been hotter, or more consistent over the past couple of weeks. His fantasy points have increased in each of the past four.
Dennis Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: He's going to be the guy for the Texans this weekend. And even better news, Matt Schaub is the quarterback, so you know the Texans will want to run.
Jordan Todman, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: He will be the man to have if Maurice Jones-Drew is unable to go this week. We will be sure to keep you posted.
Kendall Wright, WR, Tennessee Titans: A great option against the Jags, because the Titans will likely have to throw the ball a lot.
If you missed it, Jordan Cameron has entered the NFL concussion protocol. So let's take an extra-hard look at some tight ends you might need to know.
Charles Clay, TE, Miami Dolphins: He might have been released this week after a poor performance against the Patriots. But before that, he was one of the hottest tight ends going.
Tyler Eifert, TE, Cincinnati Bengals: He scored a touchdown last week against the Steelers. Which is good. And the Vikings allow the second-most points to tight ends.
Zach Miller, TE, Seattle Seahawks: The Cardinals have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Cardinals have allowed five receiving touchdowns in the last month. Plus Miller has a receiving touchdown in the past two meetings with the Birds.
St. Louis FC D/ST: This is a really good, consistent unit. And if you're scared about playing the Lions, I don't blame you.
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 100,000 followers, and Fabiano has 100,000. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I will answer your question, so hit me up both via Twitter or via Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote "The Wolf" from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! Although, it's tough to catch me on Facebook. Twitter is your go-to. Also be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."