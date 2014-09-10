Rank's 11 Sleepers: Lock in Jake Locker

Knowshon Moreno, RB, Miami Dolphins

Don't listen to the noise from the team's coaching staff, because Moreno is the best running back on the team. Sure, you would like to wedge Lamar Miller in there. Much like how I would like to get through a Tuesday evening without people trying to send me "Sons of Anarchy" spoilers on social media. But we can't always have everything. But don't be afraid to get Moreno in your lineups. He's at least a flex. I have such great receiver depth on my team, I'm going to move him into the RB2 spot and not even sweat it.