Rank's 11 Sleepers: Impressed by Josh McCown

We are getting closer to the playoffs and the last week of byes (finally). Here are some sleepers to help get you through Week 12.
*Thursday Night Special *
Kenny Stills, WR, New Orleans Saints: We seem to have hit a pretty good groove of when to start Stills and when to bench him. This is a Kenny Stills week. The Atlanta Falcons have allowed the fourth-most points to fantasy receivers. Drew Brees will take a couple of shots deep to Stills this week, and he is going to connect on one of those.
*Thursday Night Special, Part II *
Pierre Thomas, RB, New Orleans Saints: Remember a few weeks ago when all of the Saints' running backs went crazy against the Cowboys? I think even our own Heath Evens had 100 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys. Expect another game like that. As bad as the Falcons are stopping the pass, they are worse against the run. Atlanta has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs over the last four weeks.
Josh McCown, QB, Chicago Bears: I've been impressed with the way McCown has conducted himself in the absence of Jay Cutler. He's done a great job of protecting the football. And when you look at the available options at quarterback out there (as I figure Case Keenum is already taken), I like a guy who is throwing to Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery and Matt Forte.
Mike Glennon, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: This has been my guy for weeks. In fact, there are a couple of leagues in which I will go with him exclusively. He's got a great matchup this week against the Detroit Lions who have allowed the third-most fantasy points over the last month.
Dennis Johnson, RB, Houston Texans: You're not going to find Ben Tate available in most leagues, but Johnson is worth a look in most fantasy leagues. You really don't have many options out there, and if Tate continues to be limited in practice, Johnson could get into the mix.
Waiver wire: Right as Rainey
First Doug Martin, then Mike James. Now Michael Fabiano says Bobby Rainey is the next waiver wire star. More ...
Bobby Rainey, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rainey has been fantastic over the last couple of weeks. And granted, he's taken advantage of some great matchups. But watching the film, Rainey has been impressive and is a flex option going forward.
Chris Ogbonnaya, RB, Cleveland Browns: He led the Browns running backs in snaps against the Cincinnati Bengals and he has some nice matchups ahead against the Steelers and Jaguars. The Steelers are top 10 in points allowed to running backs this year.
Rueben Randle, WR, New York Giants:Eli Manning has certainly taken a shine to Randle, as the two have combined for six touchdowns. Randle had five receptions for 101 yards the last time he played the Cowboys, who have trouble stopping just about everybody in recent weeks.
Garrett Graham, TE, Houston Texans: Yeah, this is basically just a matchup-based option. The Jacksonville Jaguars have allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends over the last month. And seriously, Jaguars.
Houston Texans D/ST: It would be easy to just say the Texans have the Jaguars and leave it at that. So that's what I'm doing.
Super Deep Sleeper For the Truly Desperate
Jerricho Cotchery, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers:Emmanuel Sanders will be back for the Steelers. But Antonio Brown is still going to be shut down by Joe Haden. So Cotchery is going to get his chances. I'm not saying you rush him into your lineups, but he's this week SDSFTTD.
Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!