Rank's 11 Sleepers: Graduation day for Keenan Allen

Graduation is one of those occasions that's a little bittersweet. You embark on a new endeavor, but you don't to forget those who you will leave behind. Well, Keenan Allen, we don't want you to look back with any regrets. You were an awesome member of Rank's 11 and we'll never forget you.
However, you're a serious fantasy option now as the No. 1 receiver in San Diego and there is no looking back.
If you aren't convinced Allen is the go-to guy in San Diego by now, there is just no reasoning with you. Have him on your roster. We can decide week-to-week if he's going to play or not, but you need to have him on your squad. He's that good.
Godspeed Keenan, we'll see you on the other side. Let's get to our 11 sleepers.
Jay Cutler, QB, Chicago Bears: I'm going to keep adding him to this list as long as you good folks allow him to wallow on the waiver wire. He's scored 17 points in three consecutive weeks and he hasn't thrown a pick in three of his last four. The Redskins have allowed the most fantasy points at home to quarterbacks this season (23.56).
Mike Glennon, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: I figure you probably shouldn't trust a rookie on the road. But the Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points at home to quarterbacks this year (23.03). One of those quarterbacks to torch the Falcons was rookie Geno Smith.
Brandon Jacobs, RB, New York Giants: Oh yeah, my bad. I told you all to not start Jacobs last week. That's on me. Start him this week, however. The Vikings have allowed the most fantasy points per game on the road to running backs this season (30.20). The Giants sure didn't seem shy about giving him the ball last week, plus he's had extra rest.
Zac Stacy, RB, St. Louis Football Club: There aren't a lot of No. 1 running backs out there. Stacy might not be the next Marshall Faulk, but he has had at least 78 rushing yards in back-to-back games. The Panthers have allowed the fewest fantasy points at home to running backs this year. So it's not a great matchup. But these are sleepers.
Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals: This is the guy you want to start from the Cardinals. His touches and rushing yards have increased in three consecutive games. He averaged 8.0 yards-per-carry against the 49ers last week. A tough matchup this week, granted. However, the Cardinals have rushed for a touchdown in four consecutive home meetings with the Seahawks.
Brandon LaFell, WR, Carolina Panthers:Steve Smith has long been the incumbent in Carolina, but LaFell has been the better receiver. He's scored at least 17 points in two of his last three games and has a total of three touchdowns in those games. St. Louis has allowed eight receiving touchdowns to receivers this year, tied for fourth in the NFL.
Jarrett Boykin, WR, Green Bay Packers: Randall Cobb is out. Joe Haden will likely blanket Jordy Nelson. So Boykin could be a nice option. He was targeted six times by Aaron Rodgers. And while they didn't seem like they were on the same page against the Ravens, they will have a full week to work on that timing.
Terrance Williams, WR, Dallas Cowboys: I was hesitant to play him last week because of the return of Miles Austin. Let's not worry about that any more. He's the second option for the team. The Eagles have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to receivers at home this year.
Mike Brown, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Brown could be the next guy up for the Jaguars, who take on the Chargers this week. San Diego has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to receivers on the road this year. He's likely to see some single coverage, no?
Timothy Wright, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: If you're in a fix for a tight end, it would be foolish overlook Wright who has become a target for Glennon. Of course, his huge game came against the Eagles. But he's got another great matchup against the Falcons this week, who have been vulnerable against tight ends. Hey, if you need to replace Jimmy Graham this week, Wright is an excellent add.
I'm feeling guilty about having Jay Cutler in here. So do you want one more? All right, we'll have one more. And it's the Livingston Dell Shuffle Machine defense of the week.
San Diego Chargers defense: The Jaguars have allowed the most fantasy points per game at home to defenses this year (23). Plus the Jaguars have allowed 22 sacks this year, fourth-most in the NFL.
