Rank's 11 Sleepers: Gotta roll with Carr

Leonard Hankerson, WR, Atlanta Falcons I don't know if you've heard the news but Julio Jones is pretty good. BTW, great trade Cleveland. But Julio is pretty great. And at some point, I would imagine some opposing defensive coordinator is going to say, hey I've got an idea, maybe we should try to shut down Julio. MAYBE. And if that happens, and let's say they roll some extra coverage towards Julio; that would leave Hankerson in some favorable matchups. He's already the second-most targeted guy on the team. Look. I don't need you to go out there and beast for 180 yards and a touch. I mean, don't not do that. But 56 yards and a touchdown would be cool.