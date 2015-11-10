Rank's 11 Sleepers: Get the best out of Blake Bortles

I know a lot of people don't like to draft quarterbacks early. I'm not sure you even need to draft a quarterback at all anymore. Tyrod Taylor, Derek Carr and Blake Bortles have been three of the best quarterbacks in fantasy, all of them were likely available on your waiver wire after the draft. I might even throw Andy Dalton into that conversation as well, but I want to give those of you who did draft him the benefit of the doubt.