Rank's 11 Sleepers: Drew Stanton steps in

But while it's good for one former-USC quarterback, the news isn't so great for another. I'm rather bummed about what has happened to Carson Palmer. It's hard to imagine now, but some folks questioned whether he would ever return to the NFL after his injury in 2006. And then he had that regrettable stint with the Raiders. I remember seeing him at Wahoo's Fish Tacos before he went to Oakland and the dude seemed content with life (saw him at a USC tailgate after that, too). But he did go to Oakland and then seemed to have a new lease on life when he went to Arizona. Of course the Birds were rolling to the best record in the NFL and this injury happened. Seriously, this is a total buzzkill.