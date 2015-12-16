Rank's 11 Sleepers: Ameer Abdullah redemption time

However, Abdullah now has a chance to rectify himself. He's got a great matchup against the Saints this week. New Orleans looked much better defensively against the Bucs on Sunday, but by no means is this team cured. In fact, I could see this being one of those games where Matthew Stafford gets into "all-good" mode and really gets after it. Though he's been really good in recent weeks with nine touchdowns and only one pick in his last three. The Saints have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. So Stafford is a reasonable play.