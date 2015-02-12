Rank's 11: Devonta Freeman feeling plenty of love

However, that is all in the past. Let's live in the now. First things first. Steven Jackson is likely to be released. (Or you could read this months from now and be all, 'no kidding Sherlock, he's been gone for months.') Which is great fantasy football news. You want to know some even greater fantasy football news? Kyle Shanahan is the new offensive coordinator of the Falcons. That's right! He left Cleveland because well, it's Cleveland. He got out of that joint faster than a text message could be delivered. There was a rumor or story about how Shanahan created a power point on the reasons why he should be allowed to leave Cleveland and the Browns just let him walk away without compensation. Which is amazing.