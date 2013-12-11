 Skip to main content
Randy Starks irritated by Cody Wallace for low blow

Published: Dec 11, 2013 at 01:52 AM
Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks is calling foul on the play of Steelers center Cody Wallace in Miami's 34-28 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday -- and he has the video to prove it.

After Starks recovered a first-quarter fumble by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Dolphins defender was piled on by a scrum of players that included Wallace. As officials unpacked the heap, Game Rewind footage clearly shows Wallace slamming his left fist into Starks' privates.

"I've heard of stuff like that happening. This is the first time it has happened to me," Starks told reporters this week, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "If I knew exactly who that was at the time, I probably would have been thrown out (the game). It's a good thing I didn't.

"When I turned around, I saw two people and didn't know which one it was," said Starks, who -- per the tape -- confronted Wallace and Steelers offensive lineman Mike Adams. "If I had gotten thrown out, then maybe (the league) would have understood. I'm glad I didn't know who it was because it would have gotten ugly out there."

Harrison: Week 15 Power Rankings

Did a close loss knock Russell Wilson and the Seahawks from the top spot in Elliot Harrison's latest Power Rankings? **READ**

Starks told the Sun Sentinel that he's curious to see how the NFL responds to the play. We imagine they'll have plenty to say in the form of a league-mandated envelope shipped via first-class mail to Heinz Field.

UPDATE:Wallace proclaimed his innocence Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I was trying to get under the pile and get a hand on the football," Wallace insisted. "Unfortunately, I didn't get low enough. As soon as I realized what was happening, I definitely stopped. "It's unfortunate it looks that way and came out that way."

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped all the Week 14 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

