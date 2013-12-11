Randy Starks irritated by Cody Wallace for low blow

Dolphins defensive tackle Randy Starks is calling foul on the play of Steelers center Cody Wallace in Miami's 34-28 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday -- and he has the video to prove it.
After Starks recovered a first-quarter fumble by Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Dolphins defender was piled on by a scrum of players that included Wallace. As officials unpacked the heap, Game Rewind footage clearly shows Wallace slamming his left fist into Starks' privates.
"I've heard of stuff like that happening. This is the first time it has happened to me," Starks told reporters this week, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "If I knew exactly who that was at the time, I probably would have been thrown out (the game). It's a good thing I didn't.
"When I turned around, I saw two people and didn't know which one it was," said Starks, who -- per the tape -- confronted Wallace and Steelers offensive lineman Mike Adams. "If I had gotten thrown out, then maybe (the league) would have understood. I'm glad I didn't know who it was because it would have gotten ugly out there."
Starks told the Sun Sentinel that he's curious to see how the NFL responds to the play. We imagine they'll have plenty to say in the form of a league-mandated envelope shipped via first-class mail to Heinz Field.
"I was trying to get under the pile and get a hand on the football," Wallace insisted. "Unfortunately, I didn't get low enough. As soon as I realized what was happening, I definitely stopped. "It's unfortunate it looks that way and came out that way."