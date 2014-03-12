Randy Starks finalizing his Miami Dolphins contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the versatile defensive tackle is finalizing a deal to stay with the Dolphins, according to a source informed of Starks' plan. The deal is likely for around $6 million per year.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Starks, 30, has established himself as one of the game's most effective run-stuffing interior linemen. He played under the Dolphins' franchise tag last season and had been expected to leave the team in free agency.
Instead, he stays in Miami, where he'll pair inside with newly acquired Earl Mitchell, who signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Dolphins on Tuesday night. Mitchell replaces Paul Soliai, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Mitchell should be an upgrade over Soliai, but keeping Starks was the key here. Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey was wise not to let an in-house impact player get away.