Randy Moss to play only 20-25 snaps per game?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Randy Moss was not a big part of the Niners' preseason opener. No worries there; veterans like Moss typically won't play too many snaps this early in August.
Coach Jim Harbaugh's plan to curtail Moss' workload, however, might continue into the season. SI.com's Jim Trotter writes that the 49ers will "likely limit" Moss to 20-25 snaps a game to keep him fresh.
This strikes us as sensible. The 49ers could get more out of Moss by using him less. It could also help explain why Ted Ginn got a shot working as a starter in the first preseason game. Twenty to 25 snaps is the workload of a specialized player. A part-time player. Harbaugh's staff proved expert last year.
The 49ers don't really have a true difference-making "No. 1 receiver." By using Moss, Michael Crabtree, Mario Manningham, Ginn, and first-round draft pick A.J. Jenkins in variety of ways, San Francisco figures to maximize the talent at its disposal.
(Even if it drives Randy Moss' fantasy owners absolutely insane.)