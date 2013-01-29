Randy Moss noncommittal on his future with 49ers

NEW ORLEANS -- Randy Moss has embraced his role with the San Francisco 49ers as a leader and an example-setter. That doesn't mean he doesn't want the ball.
"I don't like my role," Moss said Tuesday at Super Bowl Media Day. "I really don't. I like to be out there playing football. One thing I've really had to understand is being a decoy."
Moss didn't say the statement with any malice. He was extremely forthcoming and open with the media during a fantastic session. As a competitor, he's had to adjust to being low on the 49ers' depth chart.
"I understand my presence out on the field, that I don't always have to touch the ball to help the offense score touchdowns," Moss said. "Like I said, I don't really like that, but it's something that I'm used to. I had to grow to understand it."
Perhaps the most telling takeaway of this bit of conversation: Moss' role on the team might have him looking elsewhere in 2013.
"I do want to play another year," Moss said.
"I don't know about that. Next question."