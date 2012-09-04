Randy Moss listed as starter for 49ers against Packers

We saw next to nothing from Randy Moss in the preseason, but Jim Harbaugh has gathered more than enough evidence.
The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is listed as a starter on the team's official depth chart, according to Matt Maiocco of Comcast SportsNet Bay Area.
Jeremiah: Five deepest teams
Daniel Jeremiah ranks the five deepest rosters in the league today, and No. 1 might be a bit of a surprise. More ...
Moss will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with Michael Crabtree across from him. Receivers Mario Manningham and Kyle Williams make up the second wave.
Harbaugh used Moss sparingly in the preseason, but he glowed over the 35-year-old veteran during offseason workouts. Moss was listed behind Ted Ginn for much of training camp, but he's earned the confidence of the coaching staff.
In today's game, naming a pair of starting wideouts doesn't mean what it used to. Teams regularly employ three-receiver sets on first and second down, and Moss will be used interchangeably with Manningham and Co. It does indicate a rise up the charts, and we're excited to see how he's used early against the Packers.
This also might be a simple head-nod to a respected veteran, but Harbaugh is up to his old tricks with Moss. Highly secretive; toying with expectations; revealing nothing. Just the way we like it.