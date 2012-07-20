Randy Moss is of little risk for San Francisco 49ers

Best Bargain: In just his second NFL season, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the San Francisco 49ers with 136 tackles, adding a pair of sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and eight passes defensed. Bowman is on par with teammate Patrick Willis from an athletic standpoint, but he's a year or two away from gaining a big contract. As a 2010 third-round draft pick, Bowman will remain a bargain over the next two seasons. The former Penn State standout will earn the league minimum of $540,000 this season and, with another season of heavy playing time, his 2013 base salary will increase to the low restricted free-agent tender.