Randy Moss is of little risk for San Francisco 49ers

Published: Jul 20, 2012 at 06:21 AM

Around the League is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. We continue with the San Francisco 49ers.

Adjusted Cap Number: $138.083 million

Cap Room Remaining: $3.395 million

Best Bargain: In just his second NFL season, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman earned first-team All-Pro honors after leading the San Francisco 49ers with 136 tackles, adding a pair of sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and eight passes defensed. Bowman is on par with teammate Patrick Willis from an athletic standpoint, but he's a year or two away from gaining a big contract. As a 2010 third-round draft pick, Bowman will remain a bargain over the next two seasons. The former Penn State standout will earn the league minimum of $540,000 this season and, with another season of heavy playing time, his 2013 base salary will increase to the low restricted free-agent tender.

Potential Camp Casualty: Veteran skill-position players Randy Moss and Brandon Jacobs will likely make the 53-man roster, but could be released with little or no ramifications to the salary cap. Moss' one-year deal contains no guaranteed money and Jacobs' guarantee is just the $150,000 signing bonus he received in April. Jonathan Goodwin, the 49ers' 33-year-old center, is likely safe as well, but the team could save more than $3 million in cap space if a younger, cheaper option emerges in camp and the preseason.

Contract Issue Looming In 2013: For the second consecutive offseason, the 49ers and safety Dashon Goldson failed to reach an agreement on a multi-year contract. Goldson played for $2 million in his Pro Bowl season in 2011 and will receive a significant increase on the $6.212 million franchise tag. To franchise Goldson again in 2013 would cost the 49ers $7.454 million. Nose tackle will also be a position the 49ers must address in 2013. Starters Isaac Sopoaga and Ricky Jean Francois will both be unrestricted free agents.

