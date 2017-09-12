Randy Moss highlights 108 modern-era nominees for HOF

The Senior Finalists and Contributor Finalist are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80 percent support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10 and then from 10 to 5. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no" and must receive the same 80 percent positive vote as the Seniors and Contributor Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2018 will be announced during the "NFL Honors" nationally broadcast award show that evening.