Randy Moss' future with San Francisco 49ers unclear

"Randy's a pro, and I can't say enough good things about Randy," Baalke said. "And I think if you ask anyone within our organization, they would say the same thing. One of the first guys to work every day, one of the last to leave. I mean, a guy that takes great care of his body, is probably one of the smartest football players -- if not the smartest football players -- I've been around. He grasped the offense very quickly and was a real leader in that group and that room.