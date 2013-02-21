Around the League

Randy Moss' future with San Francisco 49ers unclear

Published: Feb 21, 2013 at 03:14 AM
Marc Sessler

INDIANAPOLIS -- San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said last month that, if it were up to him, Randy Moss would "definitely" return for one more season with the team. His general manager isn't so sure.

Trent Baalke told reporters Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that no decision has been made about retaining the 36-year-old wide receiver.

"Randy's a pro, and I can't say enough good things about Randy," Baalke said. "And I think if you ask anyone within our organization, they would say the same thing. One of the first guys to work every day, one of the last to leave. I mean, a guy that takes great care of his body, is probably one of the smartest football players -- if not the smartest football players -- I've been around. He grasped the offense very quickly and was a real leader in that group and that room.

"So we're certainly happy that he was there. Is he going to return this year? I don't know that yet."

Moss rapidly won over teammates and coaches last season, but his production was modest. With 28 catches for 434 yards and just three touchdowns, Moss was a bit player in San Francisco's air attack.

On the quarterback front, Baalke acknowledged that shopping Alex Smith remains a possibility this offseason, but the 49ers' front office hasn't zeroed in on a final plan for Colin Kaepernick's backup.

"We're going to look at all options available," said Baalke, who told the room he dined with Smith and his wife after Super Bowl XLVII to talk about the future.

Baalke said: "It was excellent. It was Alex and his wife, Liz, and myself, and we had a great meal. We had a great discussion. I can't say enough good things. .... If you ask anyone in our organization, they're going to say the same thing: He is a pro's pro. And have nothing but great respect for him, his family, and we're certainly going to everything in our power to make the best decision for everyone involved."

