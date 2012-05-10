Randy Moss debuts new look with San Francisco 49ers

Published: May 10, 2012 at 10:04 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Randy Moss looked every bit a team player as he demonstrated a cut and quick feet for his fellow wide receivers, who intently listened and observed while the veteran impressed during his first formal practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

Clean cut with a short hairdo and sporting a red No. 84 jersey while running routes Thursday, Moss was one of the signature faces for the new-look 49ers after spending a year out of football. Following a comeback season in 2011, this franchise made some high-profile offseason additions with players like 35-year-old Moss -- determined to make another Super Bowl push.

Moss even dazzled on a 55-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith. No matter that no defenders were in his way: The play drew cheers from right tackle Anthony Davis, who threw his arms into the air in celebration.

"It's tough to tell that he missed a year of football. I certainly don't see any rust," Smith said of Moss. "He's running well, catching well. No surprise, he's a pro and already has a good understanding of the playbook."

After the hour-long, pad-free practice, Moss made a quick exit from team headquarters.

"Work is over, baby, we're outta here," Moss said as he drove away.

Moss has been working out in the mornings with fellow receiver Michael Crabtree, safety Donte Whitner and running back Frank Gore, who didn't participate in Thursday's on-field practice. New receiver Mario Manningham also was absent, though Moss and Crabtree put on their own show seemingly trying to one-up each other with deep catches and some flash.

"He still looks the same. He never, ever since he's been playing football has looked like he's been running fast," said Whitner, who used to match up twice a year with Moss while playing for the Buffalo Bills. "But he's a long-strider, and when you actually run against him, he's really running really fast. He's running the same as he's always run. His body looks like a younger Randy Moss, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do on the football field."

Moss last played for the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans, all during a rocky 2010 season. But the 49ers are confident he can return to his former dynamic self.

Moss has 954 catches for 14,858 yards and 153 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career.

