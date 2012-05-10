Randy Moss debuts new look with San Francisco 49ers

"He still looks the same. He never, ever since he's been playing football has looked like he's been running fast," said Whitner, who used to match up twice a year with Moss while playing for the Buffalo Bills. "But he's a long-strider, and when you actually run against him, he's really running really fast. He's running the same as he's always run. His body looks like a younger Randy Moss, so I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do on the football field."