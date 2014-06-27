Randy Moss coaching son at N.C. high school

Bill Belichick once said that Randy Moss was the smartest receiver he's ever coached. Now Moss will have a chance to spread that knowledge to the next generation.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Moss is now the associate head coach at Victory Christian Center School, a small private school in Charlotte that his son, Thaddeus, now attends. We can only imagine how awesome it would be to be a 15-year-old getting schooled by Randy Moss in receiving advice. (First tip: Jump really high.)
Thaddeus, a basketball standout, is reportedly 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. He went to school in Rhode Island last year, but the Moss family recently moved to North Carolina.
While Randy Moss declined to be interviewed about the story, we can only hope that he'll make a glorious return to UStream soon to dispense some knowledge to the rest of us.
