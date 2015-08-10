Randle sits out Cowboys practice with oblique strain

Randle missed most of Cowboys practice Monday night due to an oblique strain, NFL Media's Desmond Purnell reported, according to a source with knowledge of the injury.
The Cowboys' running back battle has been the hottest of hot topics this offseason as Darren McFadden and Randle have been tasked with compensating for the loss of DeMarco Murray. With McFadden on the active/PUP list recovering from a hamstring injury, Randle was slated to get the early bulk of reps, and a head start to win the job -- McFadden won't return to Cowboys practice until after Dallas' first preseason game.
Now with both backs cut down to size, it looks like we may have an even, albeit hampered, position battle.
