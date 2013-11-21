Randall Cobb unsure he'll return to Packers this season

In a perfect world, the injury-ravaged Green Bay Packers would have both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb back in time for the stretch run.
The elusive pass-catcher told reporters Wednesday that he isn't certain he'll play again this season after landing on short-term injured reserve last month with a leg injury.
"I can't make that call right now," Cobb said, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "Right now, today, I cannot play. I'm doing everything I can. I'm working my butt off in the rehab process. This is something that it needs time. It's getting better. There's still no timeline on when I can come back."
Cobb is eligible to play as early as the team's Week 15 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, but he sounded pessimistic about a mid-December return.
"That's the earliest I could come back," Cobb said. "It's not a target date. It's the earliest that I can come back depending on where I am in my rehab."
The Packers have dropped three in a row for the first time since 2008. That's not so surprising when the team's extensive injury list includes the world's finest quarterback and a weapon as dangerous as Cobb. Together they made the Packers special. Without them, Green Bay is struggling to stay afloat in the NFC North.
