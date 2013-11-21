 Skip to main content
Randall Cobb unsure he'll return to Packers this season

Published: Nov 21, 2013 at 01:05 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

In a perfect world, the injury-ravaged Green Bay Packers would have both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Randall Cobb back in time for the stretch run.

Rodgers is aiming for Turkey Day, but Cobb's status is anyone's guess.

The elusive pass-catcher told reporters Wednesday that he isn't certain he'll play again this season after landing on short-term injured reserve last month with a leg injury.

"I can't make that call right now," Cobb said, per the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "Right now, today, I cannot play. I'm doing everything I can. I'm working my butt off in the rehab process. This is something that it needs time. It's getting better. There's still no timeline on when I can come back."

Cobb is eligible to play as early as the team's Week 15 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, but he sounded pessimistic about a mid-December return.

"That's the earliest I could come back," Cobb said. "It's not a target date. It's the earliest that I can come back depending on where I am in my rehab."

The Packers have dropped three in a row for the first time since 2008. That's not so surprising when the team's extensive injury list includes the world's finest quarterback and a weapon as dangerous as Cobb. Together they made the Packers special. Without them, Green Bay is struggling to stay afloat in the NFC North.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" previewed "Thursday Night Football" and "stuck a fork" in three unlucky teams.

