Randall Cobb should be re-signed, Aaron Rodgers says

Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb have been the NFL's most productive wide-receiver duo this season, propelling Aaron Rodgers to the forefront of the MVP discussion.
It's no surprise, then, that Rodgers understands the Packers' need to re-sign Cobb, an impending free agent.
Rodgers acknowledged Tuesday on his weekly ESPN Milwaukee radio show that it's "important" to secure Cobb's long-term future in Green Bay.
In addition to Cobb's first 1,000-yard season, Rodgers pointed to his slot receiver as a "great teammate," an "excellent practice player," a developing leader and someone who embodies "what it means to be a Packer."
In the past, Rodgers has predicted that Cobb will go down as "one of the best picks in (general manager) Ted Thompson's career, if not the best."
Expect Cobb's camp to set its sights on the five-year, $43 million extension signed by Victor Cruz, another premier slot receiver, in July of 2013.
Cobb's greatest assets are his versatility (aligns in the slot, in the backfield and outside), the run-after-catch elusiveness of a punt returner and a mind meld with Rodgers on broken and improvised plays.
Overcoming a September slump, Cobb has been among the top 10 in catch percentage, yards after the catch and forced missed tackles, per Pro Football Focus. He also leads all receivers in targets, receptions, yards and touchdowns out of the slot.
Most impressively, Rodgers' 131.6 passer rating on throws in Cobb's direction leads all quarterback-to-receiver combos.
Cobb has been the NFL's most effective slot receiver over the past three seasons. He deserves to be paid commensurately.
