Randall Cobb placed on Green Bay Packers' IR-recall

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Cobb had been placed on injured reserve with the designated to return tag, according to a league source. The Packers later announced the move.
Cobb will be eligible to return to practice in six weeks. If all goes to plan, the receiver will likely return to action in the middle of December. In the meantime, the Packers signed wideout Myles White from the practice squad.
Cobb fractured his fibula during Sunday's 19-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Tyler Dunne of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Cobb's "fibula almost broke all the way through," according to a source.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Cobb's injury would take time to heal and that the playmaking wide receiver could miss more than one month.
Cobb now will be absent for at least two months. Having Aaron Rodgers under center covers up all sorts of issues for an offense, but this one hurts. The Packers are a lot less dangerous, and they'll be that way for some time.