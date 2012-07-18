Randall Cobb in line to be Green Bay Packers' No. 3 WR

Training camp is finally almost here. They allow tackling there and everything. Around the League will count down the top 30 position battles to watch throughout the preseason.
• We won't know who wins this battle until the regular season starts because they are all going to play. The Packers love to line up three or four wideouts at a time. Some rotation will be used, but Cobb needs to prove in August he's ready for more snaps.
• I've already documented my feelings about Cobb. Even though he will remain a return man, the second-year pro is ready to be a star now. His playing time has to come at the expense of someone.
• Driver is going to make the team after getting a $1.2 million roster bonus along with his new contract. But it's hard to see any scenario where the coaches see him as more dynamic than Cobb and Jones. Driver could be penciled into a third-down specialist, but his snaps likely will be reduced.
• Jones continues to have problems with drops. It's hard to imagine Jones getting cut, but crazier things have happened. There were strong rumors that Jones was dangled around the league before the draft. A camp trade wouldn't be a shock.
• The Packers could afford to deal Jones because they have promising depth with Tori Gurley and Diondre Borel battling just to make the roster. Yep, the Packers are so loaded that the No. 6 receiver spot looks promising.
Projected winner:Randall Cobb should wind up having the biggest role this season after starters Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings.